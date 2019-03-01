Innergex Renewable Energy : Annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 0 03/01/2019 | 09:34am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TABLE OF CONTENTS INTRODUCTION .................................................................. 3CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ..................................................................... 3 CORPORATE STRUCTURE ................................................ 7 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS .............. 7 THREE-YEAR SUMMARY ....................................................... 8 Financial Year 2018 ........................................................ 8 Financial Year 2017 ........................................................ 9 Financial Year 2016 ...................................................... 10 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND PRINCIPAL MARKETS ..... 11 RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION INDUSTRY ...................... 11 Renewable Power in Canada ....................................... 12 Renewable Power in the U.S . ...................................... 13 Renewable Power in France ........................................ 14 Renewable Power in Chile ........................................... 15 Renewable Power in Iceland ........................................ 15 METHOD OF PRODUCTION .................................................. 16 Hydroelectric Power Generating Process .................... 16 Wind Power Generating Process ................................. 16 Solar Power Generating Process ................................. 16 Geothermal Power Generating Process ....................... 16 FACTORS AFFECTING RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE .................................................................. 17 COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS ................................................. 17 ECONOMIC DEPENDENCE ................................................... 18 SEASONALITY AND CYCLICALITY ......................................... 19 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF THE CORPORATION ................................................................. 21 GENERAL OVERVIEW - SEGMENT INFORMATION ................... 21 PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS ...................................................... 21 OPERATING FACILITIES ....................................................... 21 OPERATING HYDROELECTRIC FACILITIES ............................. 22 OPERATING WIND FARMS ................................................... 24 OPERATING SOLAR FARM ................................................... 26 OPERATING GEOTHERMAL POWER FACILITIES ..................... 26 DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS .................................................. 27 Hydroelectric Project .................................................... 27 Wind Project ................................................................. 27 Solar Project ................................................................. 28 OTHER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ...................................... 28 Hydro Projects .............................................................. 28 Solar Projects ............................................................... 28 PROSPECTIVE PROJECTS ................................................... 29 INTANGIBLE ASSETS ........................................................... 29 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION REQUIREMENTS ............................................. 29 EMPLOYEES ....................................................................... 30 SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION POLICIES .......... 30 RISK MANAGEMENT ........................................................ 31 RISK FACTORS ................................................................. 31 DIVIDENDS ......................................................................... 42 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ..................... 42 GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ................ 42 Common Shares ........................................................... 42 Preferred Shares .......................................................... 43 Series A Shares and Series B Shares .......................... 43 Series C Shares ............................................................ 44 4.25% Convertible Debentures ..................................... 45 4.75% Convertible Debentures ..................................... 45 RATINGS ............................................................................ 46 MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................... 47 DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ..................... 48 DIRECTORS ........................................................................ 48 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ........................................................ 49 DIRECTORS' AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS' SHARE OWNERSHIP 49 BANKRUPTCY, INSOLVENCY, CEASE TRADE ORDER AND PENALTIES ......................................................................... 50 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST ............................................... 50 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS 50 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ............................................ 51 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR ............................ 51 MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................. 52 INTEREST OF EXPERTS ................................................... 52 AUDIT COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE .................................. 52 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................ 54 GLOSSARY OF TERMS .................................................... 55 SCHEDULE A ..................................................................... 58 CORPORATE STRUCTURE ........................................... 58 SCHEDULE B ..................................................................... 60 CHARTER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE ........................ 60 INTRODUCTION Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is a leading Canadian independent renewable power producer. Active since 1990, the Corporation develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and geothermal power facilities and carries out its operations in Canada, the United States ("U.S."), France, Chile and Iceland. Innergex's mission is to increase its production of renewable energy by developing and operating high-quality facilities while respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, its partners and its investors. The information set out in this Annual Information Form is stated as at December 31, 2018 and all money-related amounts are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all reference to the "Corporation", to "Innergex, "we" "our" and "us" refers to Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries. Terms not otherwise defined have the meaning set forth in the "Glossary of Terms" included at the end of this document. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION To inform readers of the Corporation's future prospects, this Annual Information Form contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "would", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terminology that state that certain events will or will not occur. It represents the projections and expectations of the Corporation relating to future events or results as of the date of this Annual Information Form. Future-Oriented Financial Information: Forward-Looking Information includes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of securities laws, including information regarding the Corporations' expected production, projected revenues and projected adjusted EBITDA and Projected Adjusted EBITDA proportionate, Projected Free Cash Flow and intention to pay dividend quarterly, the estimated project size, costs and schedule, including expected obtainment of permits, start of construction, work conducted and start of commercial operation for Development Projects and Prospective Projects, the Corporation's intention to submit projects under Requests for Proposals, the qualification of U.S. projects for PTCs and ITCs and other statements that are not historical facts. Such information is intended to inform readers of the potential financial impact of expected results, of the expected commissioning of Development Projects, of the potential financial impact of completed and future acquisitions and of the Corporation's ability to sustain current dividends and to fund its growth. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Assumptions: Forward-Looking Information is based on certain key assumptions made by the Corporation, including, without restriction, those concerning production, hydrology, wind regimes, geothermal resources and solar irradiation, performance of operating facilities, project performance, economic, financial and financial market conditions, the Corporation's success in developing and constructing new facilities, expectations and assumptions concerning availability of capital resources and timely performance by third parties of contractual obligations and receipt of regulatory approvals. Risks and Uncertainties: Forward-Looking Information involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed, implied or presented by the Forward-Looking Information. These are referred to in the "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" sections of this Annual Information Form and include, without limitation: the ability of the Corporation to execute its strategy for building shareholder value; its ability to raise additional capital and the state of the capital markets; liquidity risks related to derivative financial instruments; variability in hydrology, geothermal resources, wind regimes and solar irradiation; delays and cost overruns in the design and construction of projects; the ability to secure new power purchase agreements or renew any power purchase agreement; fluctuations affecting prospective power prices; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties surrounding the development of new facilities; obtainment of permits; equipment failure or unexpected operations and maintenance activity; interest rate fluctuations and refinancing risk; financial leverage and restrictive covenants governing current and future indebtedness; the possibility that the Corporation may not declare or pay a dividend; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions (including theacquisition of the Cartier Wind Farms, the Energia LIaima acquisition and the Phoebe Solar Project acquisition); integration of the completed and future acquisitions (including the Alterra Acquisition, the acquisition of the Cartier Wind Farms, the Energia LIaima acquisition and the Phoebe Solar Project acquisition); changes in governmental support to increase electricity to be generated from renewable sources by independent power producers; variability of installation performance and related penalties; the ability to attract new talent or to retain officers or key employees; litigation; performance of major counterparties; social acceptance of renewable energy projects; relationships with stakeholders; equipment supply; exposure to many different forms of taxation in various jurisdictions; changes in general economic conditions; regulatory and political risks; ability to secure appropriate land; reliance on various forms of PPAs; availability and reliability of transmission systems (including due to reliance on third parties); foreign market growth and development risks; foreign exchange fluctuations; increases in water rental cost or changes to regulations applicable to water use; assessment of water, wind, solar and geothermal resources and associated electricity production; natural disasters and force majeure; cybersecurity; sufficiency of insurance coverage limits and exclusions; a credit rating that may not reflect actual performance of the Corporation or a lowering (downgrade) of the credit rating; integration of the facilities and projects acquired and to be acquired; reliance on shared transmission and interconnection infrastructure and the fact that revenues from certain facilities will vary based on the market (or spot) price of electricity; risks related to U.S. production and investment tax credits, changes in U.S. corporate tax rates and availability of tax equity financing; host country economic, social and political conditions; risk inherent in geothermal resources; aluminum price risks; geological occurrences, rockslides, avalanches, tornados, hurricanes or other occurrences outside the Corporation's control; adverse claims to property title; unknown liabilities; reliance on intellectual property and confidential agreements to protect our rights and confidential information; and reputational risks arising from misconduct of representatives of the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which Forward-Looking Information is based are reasonable under the current circumstances, readers are cautioned not to rely unduly on this Forward-Looking Information as no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information contained herein is made as at the date of this Annual Information Form and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by law. The following table outlines the Forward-Looking Information contained in this Annual Information Form, which the Corporation considers important to better inform readers about its potential financial performance, together with the principal assumptions used to derive this information and the principal risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information. Principal Assumptions Principal Risks and Uncertainties Expected production For each facility, the Corporation determines a long-term average annual level of electricity production ("LTA") over the expected life of the facility, based on engineers' studies that take into consideration a number of important factors: for hydroelectricity, the historically observed flows of the river, the operating head, the technology employed and the reserved aesthetic and ecological flows; for wind energy, the historical wind and meteorological conditions and turbine technology; for solar energy, the historical solar irradiation conditions, panel technology and expected solar panel degradation and for geothermal power facilities, the historical geothermal resources, natural depletion of geothermal resources over time, the technology used and the potential of energy loss to occur before delivery. Other factors taken into account include, without limitation, site topography, installed capacity, energy losses, operational features and maintenance. Although production will fluctuate from year to year, over an extended period it should approach the estimated LTA. On a consolidated basis, the Corporation estimates its LTA by adding together the expected LTAs of all the facilities in operation, for the facilities that it consolidates. This consolidation excludes however the facilities which are accounted for using the equity method (Dokie, East Toba, Flat Top, Guayacan, Jimmie Creek, Mampil, Montrose Creek, Pampa Elvira, Peuchén, Shannon, Umbata Falls and Viger-Denonville). Improper assessment of water, wind, solar and geothermal resources and associated electricity production Variability in hydrology, wind regimes, solar irradiation and geothermal resources Risks inherent in geothermal resource Equipment supply Equipment failure or unexpected operations and maintenance activity Natural disasters and force majeure Regulatory and political risks affecting production Health, safety and environmental risks affecting production Variability of installation performance and related penalties Availability and reliability of transmission systems Litigation Principal Assumptions Principal Risks and Uncertainties Projected revenues For each facility, expected annual revenues are estimated by multiplying the LTA by a price for electricity stipulated in the PPA secured with a public utility or other creditworthy counterparty mainly. In most cases these PPAs stipulate a base price for electricity produced and, in some cases, a price adjustment depending on the month, day and hour of its delivery. This excludes facilities, which receive revenues, based on the market (or spot) price for electricity, including the Miller Creek hydroelectric facility, which receives a price based on a formula using the Platts Mid-C pricing indices, the Horseshoe Bend hydroelectric facility, for which 85% of the price is fixed and 15% is adjusted annually as determined by the Idaho Public Utility Commission. Revenues at the HS Orka facilities also fluctuates with the price of aluminum, as certain of those PPAs are linked to such price. In most cases, power purchase agreements also contain an annual inflation adjustment based on a portion of the Consumer Price Index. On a consolidated basis, the Corporation estimates annual revenues by adding together the projected revenues of all the facilities in operation that it consolidates This consolidation excludes however the facilities which are accounted for using the equity method (Dokie, East Toba, Flat Top, Guayacan, Jimmie Creek, Mampil, Montrose Creek, Pampa Elvira, Peuchén, Shannon, Umbata Falls and Viger-Denonville). See principal assumptions, risks and uncertainties identified under "Expected Production" Reliance on various forms of PPAs Revenues from certain facilities will vary based on the market (or spot) price of electricity Fluctuations affecting prospective power prices Changes in general economic conditions Ability to secure new Power Purchase Agreements or renew any Power Purchase Agreement Exposure to many different forms of taxation in various jurisdictions Projected Adjusted EBITDA See principal assumptions, risks andFor each facility, the Corporation estimates annual operating earnings uncertainties identified under "Expected by adding (deducting) to net earnings (loss) provision (recovery) for Production" and "Projected Revenues" income tax expenses, finance cost, depreciation and amortization, other net expenses, share of (earnings) loss of joint ventures and associates and unrealized net (gain) loss on financial instruments. The consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excludes however the facilities which are accounted for using the equity method (Dokie, East Toba, Flat Top, Guayacan, Jimmie Creek, Mampil, Montrose Creek, Pampa Elvira, Peuchén, Shannon, Umbata Falls and Viger-Denonville). Innergex believes that the presentation of this measure enhances the understanding of the Corporation's operating performance. Readers are cautioned that Projected Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings, as determined in accordance with IFRS. Projected Free Cash Flow and intention to pay dividend quarterly See principal assumptions, risks andThe Corporation estimates Projected Free Cash Flow as projected uncertainties identified under "Expected cash flows, from operating activities before changes in non-cash Production" and "Projected Revenues" operating working capital items, less estimated maintenance capital Interest rate fluctuations and financing expenditures net of proceeds from disposals, scheduled debt principal risk financial leverage and restrictive payments, preferred share dividends declared and the portion of Free covenants governing current and future Cash Flow attributed to non-controlling interests, plus or minus other indebtedness Equipment failure or elements that are not representative of the Corporation's long-term unexpected operations and maintenance cash generating capacity, such as transaction costs related to realized activity acquisitions (which are financed at the time of the acquisition), realized Foreign exchange fluctuations losses or gains on derivative financial instruments used to hedge the A credit rating that may not reflect actual interest rate on project-level debt or the exchange rate on equipment performance of the Corporation or a purchases. The Corporation estimates the annual dividend it intends to lowering (downgrade) of the credit rating distribute based on the Corporation operating results, cash flows, Exposure to many different forms of financial conditions, debt covenants, long term growth prospects, taxation in various jurisdictions solvency, test imposed under corporate law for declaration of Possibility that the Corporation may notdividends and other relevant factors. declare or pay a dividend Attachments Original document

