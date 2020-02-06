Log in
Innergex Renewable Energy : Hydro-Québec to take 20% stake in Innergex Renewable

02/06/2020

(Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc said on Thursday Hydro-Québec, one of the world's largest hydropower producers, will invest about C$661 million ($497 million) for a nearly 20% stake.

The two companies plan to invest in wind and solar projects with battery storage or transmission, distributed generation, off-grid renewable energy networks, and other sectors.

Hydro-Québec will buy 34.6 million common shares of Innergex at C$19.08 per share in a private placement. Shares of Innergex rose 8.5% in morning trade to C$20.50.

Under the deal terms, Hydro-Québec has initially committed $500 million to develop power projects with Innergex.

Innergex expects to use about $50 million from the private placement to fund the development of its 200 MW Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project in Brown County, Ohio.

Hydro-Québec will nominate two candidates to its Innergex board as long as it owns at least 15% of the outstanding Innergex common shares, Innergex said.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 567 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 8,67 M
Debt 2019 3 915 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 158x
P/E ratio 2020 115x
EV / Sales2019 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 2 635 M
Chart INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,75  CAD
Last Close Price 18,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 5,82%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Letellier President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean La Couture Chairman
François Hébert Senior Vice President-Operations & Maintenance
Jean-François Neault Chief Financial Officer
Robert Guillemette Vice President-Operation & Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.11.98%1 980
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-5.82%54 391
INNOGY SE-2.02%26 613
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 351
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.11.11%14 902
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 747
