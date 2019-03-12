Log in
Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Presentation – March 2019

03/12/2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1 An overview

  • 2 Our profile

  • 3 Q4 2018 Financial highlights

  • 4 2015-2020 Strategic plan status

  • 5 Projects under construction and in development

  • 6 Recent acquisitions

  • 7 Annexes

1. An overview

History at a glance

Map

Mission

Historical Financial

Core values

Performance

1. OVERVIEW | HISTORY AT A GLANCE

Net Installed

Capacity (MW)

1990

Founding of Innergex in Quebec, Canada

-

1994

First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Quebec

8

1999

First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Ontario

39

2000

First acquisition - hydrolectric facility in Quebec

65

2003

First IPO

65

2004

First acquisition in the U.S. - hydroelectric facility in Idaho

75

2005

First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in British Columbia

138

2006

First wind farm to reach COD in Quebec

180

2010

Strategic combination of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Innergex Income Fund

326

2011

First acquisition in solar energy in Ontario

455

2016

First acquisition in France - 7 wind farms, plus 2 others

909

2017

Acquisitions in France and 2 hydroelectric facilities reached COD in Canada

1,124

2018

Acquisition of Alterra Power Corp., first acquisition in Chile and acquisition of the Cartier wind farms and operating entities

2,082

29 YEARS OF CONSISTENT GROWTH

1. OVERVIEW | MISSION

Our mission is to increase our production of renewable energy by developing and operating high-quality facilities while respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, our partners and our investors.

Disclaimer

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
