Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Presentation – March 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 An overview

2 Our profile

3 Q4 2018 Financial highlights

4 2015-2020 Strategic plan status

5 Projects under construction and in development

6 Recent acquisitions

7 Annexes

1. An overview

 History at a glance  Map  Mission  Historical Financial  Core values Performance

1. OVERVIEW | HISTORY AT A GLANCE

Net Installed Capacity (MW) 1990 Founding of Innergex in Quebec, Canada - 1994 First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Quebec 8 1999 First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Ontario 39 2000 First acquisition - hydrolectric facility in Quebec 65 2003 First IPO 65 2004 First acquisition in the U.S. - hydroelectric facility in Idaho 75 2005 First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in British Columbia 138 2006 First wind farm to reach COD in Quebec 180 2010 Strategic combination of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Innergex Income Fund 326 2011 First acquisition in solar energy in Ontario 455 2016 First acquisition in France - 7 wind farms, plus 2 others 909 2017 Acquisitions in France and 2 hydroelectric facilities reached COD in Canada 1,124 2018 Acquisition of Alterra Power Corp., first acquisition in Chile and acquisition of the Cartier wind farms and operating entities 2,082 29 YEARS OF CONSISTENT GROWTH

1. OVERVIEW | MISSION

Our mission is to increase our production of renewable energy by developing and operating high-quality facilities while respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, our partners and our investors.