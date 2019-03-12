Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Presentation – March 2019

-
1 An overview
-
2 Our profile
-
3 Q4 2018 Financial highlights
-
4 2015-2020 Strategic plan status
-
5 Projects under construction and in development
-
6 Recent acquisitions
-
7 Annexes
1. An overview
|
History at a glance
|
Map
|
Mission
|
Historical Financial
|
Core values
|
Performance
1. OVERVIEW | HISTORY AT A GLANCE
|
Net Installed
Capacity (MW)
|
1990
|
Founding of Innergex in Quebec, Canada
|
-
|
1994
|
First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Quebec
|
8
|
1999
|
First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in Ontario
|
39
|
2000
|
First acquisition - hydrolectric facility in Quebec
|
65
|
2003
|
First IPO
|
65
|
2004
|
First acquisition in the U.S. - hydroelectric facility in Idaho
|
75
|
2005
|
First hydroelectric facility to reach COD in British Columbia
|
138
|
2006
|
First wind farm to reach COD in Quebec
|
180
|
2010
|
Strategic combination of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Innergex Income Fund
|
326
|
2011
|
First acquisition in solar energy in Ontario
|
455
|
2016
|
First acquisition in France - 7 wind farms, plus 2 others
|
909
|
2017
|
Acquisitions in France and 2 hydroelectric facilities reached COD in Canada
|
1,124
|
2018
|
Acquisition of Alterra Power Corp., first acquisition in Chile and acquisition of the Cartier wind farms and operating entities
|
2,082
|
29 YEARS OF CONSISTENT GROWTH
Our mission is to increase our production of renewable energy by developing and operating high-quality facilities while respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, our partners and our investors.
Disclaimer
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 20:22:09 UTC