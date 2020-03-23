Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InnerWorkings, Inc.    INWK

INNERWORKINGS, INC.

(INWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INNERWORKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating InnerWorkings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) on behalf of InnerWorkings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether InnerWorkings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated, that “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, InnerWorkings’ stock price fell $0.36 per share, or 17.65%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired InnerWorkings shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNERWORKINGS, INC.
05:10pINNERWORKINGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating InnerWorkings..
BU
03/18THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of InnerWor..
BU
03/18INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc...
BU
03/17INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/17INWK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Sec..
BU
03/16INNERWORKINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 130 M
EBIT 2020 16,2 M
Net income 2020 -2,72 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 53,0 M
Chart INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
InnerWorkings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,50  $
Last Close Price 1,02  $
Spread / Highest target 488%
Spread / Average Target 341%
Spread / Lowest Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack M. Greenberg Chairman
Donald W. Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adan K. Pope Chief Technology Officer
Charles Kellogg Bobrinskoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-81.49%53
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-38.89%10 737
WPP GROUP-53.85%6 999
PUBLICIS GROUPE-44.13%5 719
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-45.80%4 856
JCDECAUX-36.79%3 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group