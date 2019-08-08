InnerWorkings : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
0
08/08/2019 | 04:17pm EDT
Highest quarterly profitability in nearly two years; Raising EBITDA guidance
$135M in new business awarded to date in 2019
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more information.
“We have taken bold steps to improve our profitability, including sustainable cost actions and optimizing our client relationships to ensure they meet our return thresholds. These actions have given us greater confidence in our profitability expectations for this year, enabling us to raise our EBITDA guidance range,” said Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. “We expect to ramp more new revenue in the second half of 2019 on the back of record year-to-date contract signings as well as onboarding additional revenue from the recently announced acquisition of Madden Communications' marketing execution business.”
Financial and Business Highlights
Gross revenue was $284.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 1% compared to $282.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding currency impact, second quarter gross revenue increased 3% compared to the same period of last year.
Gross profit (net revenue) was $69.1 million, or 24.3% of gross revenue in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $64.9 million, or 23.0% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year. Second quarter gross profit (net revenue) increased 6% over the prior period and 8% excluding currency impact.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(1.2) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.06, compared to $0.01 in the second quarter of 2018. Year-to-date non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to a loss of $(0.01) in the same period of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million, an increase of 30% compared to the same period of 2018.
Additional work from new and existing clients awarded to date in 2019 amounts to approximately $135 million of annual revenue at full run-rate. The latest of these wins includes a major expansion of our relationship with a global sportswear company and a new partnership supporting one of the world's leading beverage brands.
The acquisition of Madden Communications' marketing execution business on August 1, 2019 adds to InnerWorkings' capabilities in logistics and creative services and brings key clients in the beer, wine, and spirits vertical.
“Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was more than twice the amount generated in the first quarter, reaching the highest level in almost 2 years,” said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect to show positive momentum in the second half of 2019 as we begin to realize the benefits of our $15 million cost reduction plan announced in March. We expect to realize a minimum of $3 million in cost savings from the annual run rate of at least $9 million in cost savings initiatives being actioned this year, with the balance to be actioned next year. Looking further ahead, we expect the realization of these benefits combined with the high quality revenue of recent client wins to provide significant sustainable profitable growth in 2020 and beyond.”
Outlook
The Company is maintaining its revenue and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance and raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. Revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.18 billion, which represents growth of 3% to 5% compared to 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $44 to $47 million, which compares to prior guidance of $42 to $46 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for 2019 is expected to be $0.20 to $0.24.
Conference Call
Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).
The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later today at the same location.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC: adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors because they provide further insights into the Company’s financial performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance. With respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, please see the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and constant currency included in this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,000 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
284,053
$
281,967
$
551,291
$
556,506
Cost of goods sold
214,986
217,096
421,029
425,568
Gross profit
69,067
64,871
130,262
130,938
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
58,661
59,002
114,466
120,169
Depreciation and amortization
3,233
3,514
5,849
7,173
Restructuring charges
3,698
—
7,632
—
Income from operations
3,475
2,355
2,315
3,596
Other income (expense):
Interest income
104
54
202
115
Interest expense
(2,486
)
(1,517
)
(5,232
)
(3,085
)
Other income (expense), net
279
(588
)
(460
)
(1,433
)
Total other expense
(2,103
)
(2,051
)
(5,490
)
(4,403
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,372
304
(3,175
)
(807
)
Income tax expense
2,541
603
456
1,176
Net loss
$
(1,169
)
$
(299
)
$
(3,631
)
$
(1,983
)
Basic loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
Diluted loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.04
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic
51,883
51,770
51,857
52,738
Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted
51,883
51,770
51,857
52,738
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,999
$
26,770
Accounts receivable, net
188,687
193,253
Unbilled revenue
60,911
46,474
Inventories
51,553
56,001
Prepaid expenses
15,132
16,982
Other current assets
28,707
34,106
Total current assets
378,989
373,586
Property and equipment, net
36,466
82,933
Intangibles and other assets:
Goodwill
152,203
152,158
Intangible assets, net
8,774
9,828
Right of use assets
50,460
—
Deferred income taxes
1,091
1,195
Other non-current assets
3,613
2,976
Total intangibles and other assets
216,141
166,157
Total assets
$
631,596
$
622,676
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
140,492
158,449
Accrued expenses
37,446
35,474
Deferred revenue
21,532
17,614
Revolving credit facility - current
157,675
142,736
Other current liabilities
34,877
26,231
Total current liabilities
392,022
380,504
Lease liabilities
46,615
—
Deferred income taxes
8,295
8,178
Other non-current liabilities
1,995
50,903
Total liabilities
448,927
439,585
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
242,010
239,960
Treasury stock at cost
(81,471
)
(81,471
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,309
)
(24,309
)
Retained earnings
45,433
48,905
Total stockholders' equity
182,669
183,091
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
631,596
$
622,676
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(3,631
)
$
(1,983
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,849
7,173
Stock-based compensation expense
2,141
2,823
Bad debt provision
689
630
Implementation cost amortization
213
263
Other operating activities
224
(154
)
Change in assets:
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
(10,225
)
21,643
Inventories
4,488
(87
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,318
)
9,424
Change in liabilities:
Accounts payable
(17,670
)
(18,735
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
23,529
1,643
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,289
22,640
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,881
)
(5,490
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,881
)
(5,490
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net borrowings from revolving credit facility
14,908
8,629
Net short-term secured repayments
(833
)
(578
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(25,689
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
63
284
Payment of debt issuance costs
(935
)
—
Other financing activities
(156
)
(695
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
13,047
(18,049
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(226
)
(1,397
)
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,229
(2,296
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
26,770
30,562
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
33,999
$
28,266
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(1,169
)
$
(299
)
$
(3,631
)
$
(1,983
)
Income tax expense
2,541
603
456
1,176
Interest income
(104
)
(54
)
(202
)
(115
)
Interest expense
2,486
1,517
5,232
3,085
Other income (expense), net
(279
)
588
460
1,433
Depreciation and amortization
3,233
3,514
5,849
7,173
Stock-based compensation expense
1,402
1,406
2,141
2,823
Stock appreciation rights marked to market
46
—
46
—
Restructuring charges
3,698
—
7,632
—
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation
—
60
—
1,092
Executive search fees
—
234
80
234
Control remediation-related fees
175
537
540
537
Sales and use tax audit
1,235
—
1,235
—
Other professional fees
376
80
376
80
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,640
$
8,186
$
20,214
$
15,535
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(1,169
)
$
(299
)
$
(3,631
)
$
(1,983
)
Restructuring charges, net of tax
2,772
—
5,802
—
Control remediation-related fees
130
403
402
403
Executive search fees, net of tax
—
176
60
176
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax