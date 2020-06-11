Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InnerWorkings, Inc.    INWK

INNERWORKINGS, INC.

(INWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InnerWorkings : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing engineering firm, will announce its first quarter 2020 results after financial markets close on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day at the same location.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) engineers marketing for leading brands across a wide range of industries. We dive deep into clients’ brand strategies to deliver solutions that leverage our global expertise, certified supplier base, proven methods, and proprietary technology. By engineering marketing across key touch points in the customer journey, we power campaigns that drive value, enhance awareness and inspire action. With services that include creative, print, direct mail, branded merchandise, luxury packaging, retail environments, and digital solutions, we’re elevating beyond execution to shape brand experience. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNERWORKINGS, INC.
04:16pINNERWORKINGS : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 202..
BU
06/09INNERWORKINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
06/08INNERWORKINGS : Announces Change in Location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stock..
AQ
06/05INNERWORKINGS : Announces Change in Location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stock..
BU
05/14INNERWORKINGS : Reports Preliminary Select First Quarter Results; Gross profit i..
AQ
05/13INNERWORKINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/13INNERWORKINGS : Reports Preliminary Select First Quarter Results
BU
05/11INNERWORKINGS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of InnerWorking..
PR
03/27THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Inne..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 062 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,9 M 75,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
InnerWorkings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack M. Greenberg Chairman
Donald W. Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adan K. Pope Chief Technology Officer
Charles Kellogg Bobrinskoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-68.78%76
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-28.26%12 454
WPP GROUP-36.62%10 564
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-24.08%8 206
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.22%7 270
CYBERAGENT, INC.34.21%6 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group