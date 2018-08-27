Log in
INNERWORKINGS, INC. (INWK)
News

InnerWorkings : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago

08/27/2018

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 1:50 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the conference website at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa26/inwk or through InnerWorkings’ website at https://investor.inwk.com/events.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs approximately 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings serves many industries, including: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 162 M
EBIT 2018 28,6 M
Net income 2018 13,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,90
P/E ratio 2019 12,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 394 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric D. Belcher Chairman
Charles D. Hodgkins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Burkart Chief Information Officer
Linda S. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-25.22%394
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-4.67%7 073
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-15.18%5 575
CIMPRESS NV17.62%4 349
DELUXE CORPORATION-22.15%2 838
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.27.29%2 127
