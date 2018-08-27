InnerWorkings : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago

InnerWorkings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm,
today announced Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, will present at
the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago
on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 1:50 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the
presentation will be available through the conference website at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa26/inwk
or through InnerWorkings’ website at https://investor.inwk.com/events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005561/en/