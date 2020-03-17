Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InnerWorkings, Inc.    INWK

INNERWORKINGS, INC.

(INWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:36pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased InnerWorkings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNERWORKINGS, INC.
08:36pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc...
BU
08:26pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06:06pINWK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Sec..
BU
03/16INNERWORKINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
03/04INNERWORKINGS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results ..
BU
2019INNERWORKINGS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2019INNERWORKINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2019INNERWORKINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 119 M
EBIT 2020 40,0 M
Net income 2020 10,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,46x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 86,8 M
Chart INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
InnerWorkings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 1,68  $
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 198%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack M. Greenberg Chairman
Donald W. Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adan K. Pope Chief Technology Officer
Charles Kellogg Bobrinskoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-62.98%105
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-22.35%12 411
WPP GROUP-52.97%7 468
PUBLICIS GROUPE-43.24%6 058
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.93%5 883
CYBERAGENT, INC.-4.50%4 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group