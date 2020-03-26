Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased InnerWorkings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005061/en/