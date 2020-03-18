Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InnerWorkings, Inc.    INWK

INNERWORKINGS, INC.

(INWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of InnerWorkings Inc. Investors (INWK)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased InnerWorkings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNERWORKINGS, INC.
03:10pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of InnerWor..
BU
12:09pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc...
BU
03/17INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/17INWK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Sec..
BU
03/16INNERWORKINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/16INNERWORKINGS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
03/04INNERWORKINGS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 119 M
EBIT 2020 13,1 M
Net income 2020 -5,10 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 87,3 M
Chart INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
InnerWorkings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 1,68  $
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 198%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack M. Greenberg Chairman
Donald W. Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adan K. Pope Chief Technology Officer
Charles Kellogg Bobrinskoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-69.51%87
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-26.55%12 906
WPP GROUP-54.06%7 148
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-34.33%6 000
PUBLICIS GROUPE-45.89%5 684
CYBERAGENT, INC.-1.73%4 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group