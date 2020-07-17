WeissLaw LLP Investigates InnerWorkings, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("INWK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with HH Global Group Limited. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether INWK's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to INWK shareholders.

