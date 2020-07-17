Log in
InnerWorkings, Inc.    INWK

INNERWORKINGS, INC.

(INWK)
WeissLaw LLP Investigates InnerWorkings, Inc.

07/17/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("INWK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with HH Global Group Limited.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own.

If you own INWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/innerworkings/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether INWK's board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to INWK shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-innerworkings-inc-301095734.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
