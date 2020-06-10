Innocan Pharma Announces Closing of $5.1 Million Prospectus Offering of Units

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce the closing of its marketed short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company issued 28,423,943 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,116,309.74 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agents (the "Lead Agents"), together with Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (together with the Lead Agents, the "Agents").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until June 10, 2023.

Commencing on June 10, 2021, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.50, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants (the "Acceleration Notice"), accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the number of Units (and/or the components thereof) sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, operating expenses and general and administrative expenses as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Tamar Innovest Limited, the Company's largest shareholder, and a company managed by Ralph Bossino, a director of the Company, purchased 3,888,889 Units in the Offering for an aggregate purchase price of $700,000. Tamar now owns or exercises control or direction of 34,385,706 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.6% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Offering following closing of the Offering.

Legal Advisors

Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP and Eyal Flom, Adv. were legal advisors to the Company in Canada and Israel, respectively, and DLA Piper (Canada) LLP were legal advisors to the Agents, in connection with the Offering.

About Innocan

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan Pharma Israel"), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol ("CBD") with other pharmaceutical ingredients. Innocan and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on the development of a new exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system indications and the COVID-19 coronavirus. CBD-loaded exosomes may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of anti-inflammatory properties and help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma Israel has entered into a worldwide exclusive research and license agreement with Yissum Research and Development Company, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. The Company, together with Prof. Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, plans to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. The Company is also working on a dermal product integrating CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

For further information, please contact:

Innocan Pharma Corporation

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+972-54-3012842

info@innocanpharma.com

