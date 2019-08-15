Innodata : is a Proud Sponsor of ODSC West

By Innodata Inc. on August 15, 2019

October 29-November 1, 2019

ODSC is the best community data science event on the planet. There are other events that cover special topics, or industries, etc., but ODSC is comprehensive and totally community-focused: it's the conference to engage, to build, to develop, and to learn from the whole data science community.

As a sponsor of this year's event, Innodata's Chief Product Officer, Rahul Singhal, will be sharing tips and best practices for companies looking to accelerate artificial intelligence and machine learning. Be sure to check it out while you're at the event, and be sure to contact us to meet up and grab a coffee, on us of course.

To learn more about the Open Data Science Conference, visit the official website