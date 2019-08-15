Innodata : will be at Ai4 Finance in New York City

By Innodata Inc. on August 15, 2019

August 21 & 22, 2019

Business leaders exploring top use cases of artificial intelligence and machine learning in finance will find a diverse agenda with insights and thought leadership.

Innodata will be on hand to share how data and annotation and labeling can help financial companies accelerate their AI and ML projects.

Contact us to meet up while you're at the event.

To learn more about the Ai4 Conference, visit the official website.