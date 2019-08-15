Log in
Innodata : will be at Ai4 Finance in New York City

08/15/2019 | 01:42am EDT
Innodata will be at Ai4 Finance in New York City By Innodata Inc. on August 15, 2019

August 21 & 22, 2019

Business leaders exploring top use cases of artificial intelligence and machine learning in finance will find a diverse agenda with insights and thought leadership.

Innodata will be on hand to share how data and annotation and labeling can help financial companies accelerate their AI and ML projects.

Contact us to meet up while you're at the event.

To learn more about the Ai4 Conference, visit the official website.

Disclaimer

Innodata Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 05:41:09 UTC
