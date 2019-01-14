Innofactor Oyj : Alexander Solaat Rødland Recognized as a Windows Insider Most Valua...

Press Release

The Windows Insider MVP Award is an annual award that Microsoft bestows upon exceptional technology community leaders worldwide, who actively share their high-quality expertise with users and the Windows community. The WI MVPs share a passion for technology, a willingness to help others, and a commitment to the Windows community.

To recognize the contributions they make, Windows Insider MVPs have the opportunity to meet and discuss with Microsoft executives, network with peers, and position themselves as technical community leaders. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one on one customer event participation, and technical content development. MVPs also receive early access to technology through a variety of programs offered by Microsoft, which keeps them on the cutting edge of the software and hardware industry.

Alexander Rødland was first awarded Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in 2014. Since joining Innofactor in 2017, Alexander has brought tremendous field experience and a deep understanding of Microsoft Windows to our team, and most importantly, our customers.

Alexander is already recognized as a thought leader. Recently at Microsoft Ignite at Orlando, Alexander hosted a panel session on ' Windows 10: Stories from the field - Onboarding users to modern client platform', as well as sessions at TechDays in Stockholm and Cloud Camp in Dublin. He has created multiple podcasts, blogs and articles on numerous of topics within the Windows and Microsoft 365 platform.

We are really proud of Alexander as Windows Insider MVP status is not easy to come by. Alexander's deep expertise and passion for Microsoft technologies continues to deliver massive benefits to Innofactor customers and the Innofactor team alike.

Alexander hosts regular podcasts and write blogs. Link to Alexander's blog.

