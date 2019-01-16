Innofactor Oyj : Brian Nøhr recognized as a Windows Insider Most Valuable Profession...

Press Release

Copenhagen, January 16, 2019 - Our Principal Cloud Architect, Brian Nøhr, has been recognized as a Windows insider Most Valuable Professional (MVP) as of 1st January 2019. The Windows Insider MVP Award is an annual award that Microsoft bestows upon exceptional technology community leaders worldwide, who actively share their high-quality expertise with users and the Windows community.

Innofactor's Principal Cloud Arhitect, Brian Nøhr, has been awarded the status of Windows Insider Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) on January 1st 2019. The recognition is an indication of his expertise in the IT sector as well as his significant contribution to the Microsoft community.

The Windows Insider MVP Award is an annual award that Microsoft bestows upon exceptional technology community leaders worldwide, who actively share their high-quality expertise with users and the Windows community. The WI MVPs share a passion for technology, a willingness to help others, and a commitment to the Windows community.

Brian Nøhr was awarded with his first Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in 2014. Brian joined Innofactor in 2018, and ever since he has brought a great deal of expertise within his field to the company, his team and our customers. We are so proud of Brian and his new status as a Windows Insider MVP. Brian's expertise and passion for Microsoft technologies is a great benefit for Innofactor's customers and the whole team.



