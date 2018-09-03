Innofactor Oyj : Flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finn...

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release September 3, 2018 at 14:10 Finnish time

On September 3, 2018, Innofactor Plc has received the following notification:

1. Issuer of shares

Innofactor Plc, business identity code 0686163-7

2. Shareowner obliged to give notification

Svalroma Invest AB (former Svalroma Consulting AB)

3. Reason for notification

As a result of a share transaction made on September 3, 2018, Svalroma Invest AB's ownership of Innofactor Plc has decreased below five (5) percent.

4. Share of the ownership in the company on 3 September 2018:

Svalroma Invest AB: 1,807,204 shares, 4.99 % of Innofactor Plc's shares and votes.

Innofactor has a total of 36,188,225 shares and votes.

Espoo, September 3, 2018

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

