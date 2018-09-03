Log in
INNOFACTOR OYJ (IFA1V)
Innofactor Oyj : Flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finn...

09/03/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release September 3, 2018 at 14:10 Finnish time

On September 3, 2018, Innofactor Plc has received the following notification:

1. Issuer of shares
Innofactor Plc, business identity code 0686163-7

2. Shareowner obliged to give notification
Svalroma Invest AB (former Svalroma Consulting AB)

3. Reason for notification
As a result of a share transaction made on September 3, 2018, Svalroma Invest AB's ownership of Innofactor Plc has decreased below five (5) percent.

4. Share of the ownership in the company on 3 September 2018:
Svalroma Invest AB: 1,807,204 shares, 4.99 % of Innofactor Plc's shares and votes.

Innofactor has a total of 36,188,225 shares and votes.

Espoo, September 3, 2018

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem's leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2013 to 2017, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 20%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:21:04 UTC
