Innofactor Oyj : Publishing of Innofactor's Half-Yearly Report January–June 2020

07/14/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Innofactor Plc Investor News July 14, 2020 at 9:00 am Finnish time

Innofactor Plc will publish its half-yearly report for January-June 2020 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A video conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00. An equivalent video conference call in English takes place at 12:00 Finnish time. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne.

To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com. The participation link will be sent via e-mail to the registered participants the day before the conference.

The presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.

Espoo, July 14, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Markku Puolanne, CFO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 400 694 114
markku.puolanne@innofactor.com

Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015-2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 06:10:02 UTC
