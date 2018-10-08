Innofactor Oyj : estimates that its result prospects for 2018 will be wea...

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release October 8, 2018, at 9:40 Finnish time

Previously, Innofactor's net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) was estimated to grow from the previous year 2017, during which the net sales were EUR 65.7 million and operating margin was EUR 1.3 million.

Earlier today, Innofactor published a release about its the updated strategy and development of its organization. Rearrangements related to the development of the organization are estimated to result in a positive annual effect of approximately EUR 2.0 million starting from 2019, but their implementation is estimated to affect Innofactor's result in the last quarter of 2018, making it weaker.

For the above-mentioned reason, Innofactor is renewing its market guidance. Innofactor's net sales in 2018 are estimated to remain on approximately the same level as in 2017, when the net sales were EUR 65.7 million, and the operating margin (EBITDA) is estimated to be positive, but weaker than in 2017, when the operating margin was EUR 1.3 million.

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2013-2017, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 20%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization