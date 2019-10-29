Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Innofactor Plc    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR PLC

(IFA1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Innofactor : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting i...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar October 29, 2019, at 8:55 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins estimated release dates in 2020 are:

  • The 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2019 (Q4) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
  • Interim Report January−March 2020 (Q1) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
  • Half-Yearly Report January−June 2020 (Q2) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
  • Interim Report January−September 2020 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Annual Report 2019 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time at Innofactor Headquarters, Keilaranta 9, Espoo. Shareholder who requests a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included on the agenda of the Meeting, is asked to notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than Tuesday, February 11, 2020 either by email yhtiokokous@innofactor.com or by post Yhtiökokous/Innofactor Plc, Keilaranta 9, 02150 Espoo.

Espoo, October 29, 2019

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2014-2018, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 14%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOFACTOR PLC
03:07aINNOFACTOR : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting i...
PU
03:01aINNOFACTOR : Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2019 (IFRS)
AQ
02:55aINNOFACTOR : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2020
AQ
10/15INNOFACTOR : Publishing of Innofactor's Interim Report January–September 2..
PU
10/03INNOFACTOR : Common Challenges when Setting up Kubernetes in Azure
PU
10/03INNOFACTOR : Technology startup pioneer Jufo Peltomaa is Innofactor's new CTO
PU
09/27INNOFACTOR OYJ : Climate Week 2019 – great challenges and opportunities ah..
PU
08/26INNOFACTOR OYJ : Tax administration selects Innofactor as the primary provider o..
AQ
08/15INNOFACTOR OYJ : selected by Epiroc Rock Drills AB as service provider fo...
PU
08/15INNOFACTOR OYJ : selected by Epiroc Rock Drills AB as service provider for direc..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 64,0 M
EBIT 2019 1,85 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 15,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 25,8 M
Chart INNOFACTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74  €
Last Close Price 0,69  €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Janne Heikkinen Chief Technology Officer, EVP-Products & Services
Anna Lindén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOFACTOR PLC90.61%29
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.96%1 067 575
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC32.98%27 654
SYNOPSYS62.97%20 697
SPLUNK INC.14.05%18 473
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.52%18 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group