Innofactor : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting i...

October 29, 2019

Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins estimated release dates in 2020 are:

The 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2019 (Q4) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Interim Report January−March 2020 (Q1) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Half-Yearly Report January−June 2020 (Q2) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Interim Report January−September 2020 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Annual Report 2019 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time at Innofactor Headquarters, Keilaranta 9, Espoo. Shareholder who requests a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included on the agenda of the Meeting, is asked to notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than Tuesday, February 11, 2020 either by email yhtiokokous@innofactor.com or by post Yhtiökokous/Innofactor Plc, Keilaranta 9, 02150 Espoo.

