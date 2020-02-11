Log in
Innofactor : Publishing of Innofactor's 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin

02/11/2020

Innofactor Plc Investor News February 11, 2020 at 9:00 am Finnish time

Innofactor Plc will publish its 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October-December 2019 (Q4) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A conference for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00 am Finnish time at the company premises in Keilaranta 9, Espoo. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne. An equivalent conference call in English takes place at 12:00 Finnish time.

To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com.

Presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.

Espoo, February 11, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Markku Puolanne, CFO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 400 694 114
markku.puolanne@innofactor.com

Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2014-2018, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately over 14%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:12:07 UTC
