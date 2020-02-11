Innofactor : Publishing of Innofactor's 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin

Innofactor Plc Investor News February 11, 2020 at 9:00 am Finnish time

Innofactor Plc will publish its 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October-December 2019 (Q4) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A conference for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00 am Finnish time at the company premises in Keilaranta 9, Espoo. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne. An equivalent conference call in English takes place at 12:00 Finnish time.

To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com.

Presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.

