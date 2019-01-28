German Economy Minister - Do not want imported nuclear power to make up for coal phase-out: ZDF

"We want energy security to be provided at all times," the minister told broadcaster ZDF, but added: "We do not want to import cheap nuclear power from other countries."

Germany's coal commission on Saturday said the country should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, proposing at least 40 billion euros (£34.60 billion pounds or $45.7 billion) in aid to regions affected by the phase-out.

