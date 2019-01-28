Log in
German Economy Minister - Do not want imported nuclear power to make up for coal phase-out: ZDF

01/28/2019 | 01:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Monday said that he did not want Germany to compensate for a planned phase out of coal-fired power by 2038 by importing nuclear power from neighbouring countries.

"We want energy security to be provided at all times," the minister told broadcaster ZDF, but added: "We do not want to import cheap nuclear power from other countries."

Germany's coal commission on Saturday said the country should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, proposing at least 40 billion euros (£34.60 billion pounds or $45.7 billion) in aid to regions affected by the phase-out.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
