Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Innogy SE    IGY   DE000A2AADD2

INNOGY SE

(IGY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Innogy : Telecom Plus annual profit rises, more customers sought its services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:09am EDT

(Reuters) - Multi-utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday as more customers continued to choose its services despite a price cap put in place by Britain's energy regulator.

The company, which provides mobile, gas, electricity as well as landline and broadband services, said adjusted profit before tax rose 3.7% to 56.3 million pounds ($70.55 million) for the year ended March 31, in line with the board's expectations.

The utility industry was hit by a national price cap on energy bills, but Britain's Ofgem in February allowed suppliers to increase bills by more than 10 percent from April 1, after several of them complained that the cap was initially set too low.

However, Telecom Plus said it remains sheltered from the full impact of the price cap under its wholesale supply arrangements with npower and is encouraged by the "modest improvement" in its competitive position. Npower is unit of Innogy.

The company, whose churn rate remained steady at around 12% a year, reiterated its outlook for 2020 and said there would be an increase of 10% in its dividend to 57 pence per share.

Telecom's customers include PG&E Corp, Alphabet's Google, T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp.

(This story refiles to fix typographical error in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.07% 41.35 Delayed Quote.1.52%
TELECOM PLUS PLC -1.75% 1462 Delayed Quote.2.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOGY SE
03:09aINNOGY : Telecom Plus annual profit rises, more customers sought its services
RE
06/14EDF-Innogy-Enbridge Consortium Wins 600MW Dunkirk Wind Project
DJ
06/08INNOGY : Germanys Innogy breaks ground on Ohio wind farm
AQ
05/29E.ON Reaches Job-Protection Agreement on Planned Innogy Deal
DJ
05/15RWE open to partnerships in U.S. wind market - CFO
RE
05/15RWE beats first quarter forecasts on strong trading performance
RE
05/14Innogy's retail woes continue as first-quarter profit drops a third
RE
05/14E ON : chief says Germany should charge CO2 tax, but spare consumers
RE
05/14INNOGY : has been approached regarding Npower - CFO
RE
05/14Innogy Backs Guidance After 1Q Profit Rose
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 588 M
EBIT 2019 2 303 M
Net income 2019 947 M
Debt 2019 16 173 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 24,33
P/E ratio 2020 22,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 23 111 M
Chart INNOGY SE
Duration : Period :
Innogy SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOGY SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,7 €
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Tigges Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Chief Operating Officer-Grid & Infrastructure
Martin Friedrich Herrmann Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Hans Friedrich Bünting Chief Operating Officer-Renewables
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOGY SE1.52%25 549
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.10.77%56 254
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 517
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-0.78%7 170
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 160
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%6 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About