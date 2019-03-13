Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Innogy SE

INNOGY SE

(IGY)
My previous session
Innogy : forecasts profit drop as UK retail business remains weak

03/13/2019 | 03:11am EDT
Innogy logo in Essen, Germany

FRANKFURT/ESSEN (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy on Wednesday forecast a 13-percent drop in operating profit this year, as competition in the British retail market remains tough following a failed attempt to merge its local unit with that of SSE.

The group, which was carved out of utility parent RWE in 2016, has been losing customers in Britain, where billing issues, a price cap and smaller rivals have made it hard to turn a profit.

"In the UK retail business, we project a steep decline in earnings due to the introduction of the price cap for standard variable tariffs in 2019 and rising commodity prices," Innogy said in it annual report.

In 2018, Innogy, which will be broken up under a deal between RWE and rival E.ON, lost 657,000 electricity and gas clients in Britain, or 14 percent of its customers there.

Npower, the group's British retail unit, posted an operating loss of 72 million euros for 2018, wider than the 63 million in the previous year. Innogy had to take a 1.5 billion euro writedown on the asset.

Shares in Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, were indicated to open 1.6 percent lower, among the biggest decliners in Germany's midcap index.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Shreejay Sinha)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.00% 40.4 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -0.17% 1203 Delayed Quote.11.23%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 40 282 M
EBIT 2018 2 667 M
Net income 2018 1 087 M
Debt 2018 15 348 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 20,34
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 22 444 M
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Tigges Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Chief Operating Officer-Grid & Infrastructure
Martin Friedrich Herrmann Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Hans Friedrich Bünting Chief Operating Officer-Renewables
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOGY SE-0.81%25 328
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.82%90 613
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.96%53 962
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 582
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.11.72%8 136
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%6 672
