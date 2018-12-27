Log in
Xetra  >  Innogy SE    IGY   DE000A2AADD2

INNOGY SE (IGY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 01:49:23 pm
40.705 EUR   -0.28%
12/21Centrica to challenge household energy price cap
RE
12/17SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
11/14INNOGY : SSE to consolidate renewables business as profits dive
RE
Innogy : to put electric vehicle business into separate company

12/27/2018 | 12:28pm CET
Innogy logo before the company's annual news conference in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Innogy is putting its business serving the electric car industry into a standalone company, separate from its main business as an energy supplier.

"This pooling of our eMobility business is our response to the current challenges of an increasingly fast-growing market", Innogy manager Martin Herrmann said in a statement on Thursday.

The new company, Innogy eMobility Solutions, will cater to the automotive industry, charge point operators, fleet operators and energy providers seeking technologies for their electronic vehicle projects, and will include the recently acquired firms BTC Power and Recargo.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 769 M
EBIT 2018 2 686 M
Net income 2018 1 174 M
Debt 2018 15 508 M
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 19,28
P/E ratio 2019 19,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 22 678 M
Chart INNOGY SE
Duration : Period :
innogy SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOGY SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,2 €
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Tigges Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Chief Operating Officer-Grid & Infrastructure
Martin Friedrich Herrmann Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Hans Friedrich Bünting Chief Operating Officer-Renewables
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOGY SE24.93%25 823
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.06%81 413
ENEL1.09%60 038
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-0.45%49 549
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 439
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-20.51%7 072
