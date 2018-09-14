SSE, Innogy Pick Martin Read as Chairman-Designate of New Business

Log in
09/14/2018 | 10:32am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) and Innogy SE have appointed Martin Read as chairman-designate of the new British energy supply and services company that they are creating.

The new business is on course to be formed and listed by the first quarter of 2019.

SSE said Mr. Read will take up his new role on Oct. 1 and lead the recruitment process for the board of the new company. He will work with Katie Bickerstaffe, chief executive-designate, and Gordon Boyd, chief financial officer-designate, SSE said.

Mr. Read is chairman of Wincanton PLC and the U.K. government's Senior Salaries Review Body, SSE said.

The appointment of Mr. Read follows provisional regulatory clearance of the proposed merger of SSE's retail division with Innogy's Npower earlier this month. The two companies set out the proposed deal in November.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 40 250 M
EBIT 2018 2 715 M
Net income 2018 1 212 M
Debt 2018 14 781 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 17,33
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 21 111 M
Chart INNOGY SE
Duration : Period :
innogy SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOGY SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 37,1 €
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Tigges Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Chief Operating Officer-Grid & Infrastructure
Martin Friedrich Herrmann Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Hans Friedrich Bünting Chief Operating Officer-Renewables
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOGY SE16.30%24 686
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.79%81 352
ENEL-11.77%53 860
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.1.15%50 357
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 687
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-19.55%7 176
