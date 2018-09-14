SSE, Innogy Pick Martin Read as Chairman-Designate of New Business

By Adria Calatayud



SSE PLC (SSE.LN) and Innogy SE have appointed Martin Read as chairman-designate of the new British energy supply and services company that they are creating.

The new business is on course to be formed and listed by the first quarter of 2019.

SSE said Mr. Read will take up his new role on Oct. 1 and lead the recruitment process for the board of the new company. He will work with Katie Bickerstaffe, chief executive-designate, and Gordon Boyd, chief financial officer-designate, SSE said.

Mr. Read is chairman of Wincanton PLC and the U.K. government's Senior Salaries Review Body, SSE said.

The appointment of Mr. Read follows provisional regulatory clearance of the proposed merger of SSE's retail division with Innogy's Npower earlier this month. The two companies set out the proposed deal in November.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com