innogy SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.09.2019 / 14:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Tigges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

innogy SE

b) LEI

52990099A8H045CKYJ64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2AADD2

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 44.92 EUR 31444.00 EUR 44.91 EUR 121257.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 44.9121 EUR 152701.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

