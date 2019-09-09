Log in
innogy SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/09/2019 | 08:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2019 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Tigges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
innogy SE

b) LEI
52990099A8H045CKYJ64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2AADD2

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.92 EUR 31444.00 EUR
44.91 EUR 121257.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.9121 EUR 152701.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


09.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53739  09.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
