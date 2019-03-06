DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: innogy SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

innogy SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.03.2019 / 14:15

innogy SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019 German: http://www.innogy.com/jahresabschluss-2018 English: http://www.innogy.com/financial-statements-2018 Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019 German: http://www.innogy.com/geschaeftsbericht-2018 English: http://www.innogy.com/annual-report-2018

