INNOGY SE

INNOGY SE

(IGY)
My previous session
innogy SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/06/2019 | 08:20am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: innogy SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
innogy SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.03.2019 / 14:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

innogy SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019 German: http://www.innogy.com/jahresabschluss-2018 English: http://www.innogy.com/financial-statements-2018

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019 German: http://www.innogy.com/geschaeftsbericht-2018 English: http://www.innogy.com/annual-report-2018


06.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784579  06.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
