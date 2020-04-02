innogy : enters Taiwan's offshore wind market through strategic local partnership

Agreement signed with Asia Cement Corporation to further developup to 448MW Chu Feng offshore wind project

innogy, one of Europe's leading energy companies, has partnered with Asia Cement Corporation to continue the development of a major offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan. The two companies have agreed a strategic partnership to further develop the Chu Feng offshore wind project, which intends to participate in the next grid allocation round in Taiwan. With a planned installed capacity of up to 448 megawatt (MW), it will be located off the northwest coast of Taiwan near Hsinchu City, in the wind-rich Taiwan Strait.