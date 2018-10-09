Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Innolux : 3481 TT) September 2018 Consolidated Revenues of NT$24.4 Billion

10/09/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its September 2018 unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$24.4 billion, flat M-o-M and a decrease of 9.5 % Y-o-Y.
During September 2018, INX shipped 11.03 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 0.2% M-o-M. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized products were 22.36 million units, a decrease of 9.9% M-o-M.
In the third quarter 2018, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$ 73.9 billion, a decrease of 7% Y-o-Y and an increase of 11.2% Q-o-Q respectively. The third quarter's large-sized shipments were 33.12 million units, an increase of 3.5% over the 31.99 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 74.6 million units, an increase of 9.3% over the 68.28 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

(Units: NTD million)

Net Sales
September 2018 24,377
August 2018 24,380
M-o-M Growth -0.0%
September 2017 26,931
Y-o-Y Growth -9.5%
3Q 2018 73,907
2Q 2018 66,462
Y-o-Y Growth -7.0%

Notes:
1. All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.
2. Innolux Corporation consolidated revenue includes revenues from other TFT-LCD related subsidiaries in which Innolux Corporation has 50% or more ownership. Inter-company transactions between Innolux Corporation and these companies have been already deducted to avoid double-counting.

Disclaimer

Innolux Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
