Innolux : 3481 TT) September 2018 Consolidated Revenues of NT$24.4 Billion

Innolux Corporation ('INX') today announced its September 2018 unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$24.4 billion, flat M-o-M and a decrease of 9.5 % Y-o-Y.

During September 2018, INX shipped 11.03 million units of large-sized products, a decrease of 0.2% M-o-M. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized products were 22.36 million units, a decrease of 9.9% M-o-M.

In the third quarter 2018, INX reported unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$ 73.9 billion, a decrease of 7% Y-o-Y and an increase of 11.2% Q-o-Q respectively. The third quarter's large-sized shipments were 33.12 million units, an increase of 3.5% over the 31.99 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments for small-and-medium-sized were 74.6 million units, an increase of 9.3% over the 68.28 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

(Units: NTD million)



Net Sales September 2018 24,377 August 2018 24,380 M-o-M Growth -0.0% September 2017 26,931 Y-o-Y Growth -9.5% 3Q 2018 73,907 2Q 2018 66,462 Y-o-Y Growth -7.0%

Notes:1. All revenue and shipment figures are unaudited, prepared by Innolux Corporation.2. Innolux Corporation consolidated revenue includes revenues from other TFT-LCD related subsidiaries in which Innolux Corporation has 50% or more ownership. Inter-company transactions between Innolux Corporation and these companies have been already deducted to avoid double-counting.