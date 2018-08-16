Innolux : and Familymart Make New Retail Opportunities

Today (Aug 13), Innolux connects O2O software and hardware supply chain to join the new retail and meet the global trend of Retail 4.0. With its solid product manufacturing ability, Innolux provides a one-stop new retail solution to physical retailer and e-commerce channel. Jim Hung, Chairman of Innolux, said that the integration of brick-and-mortar and innovative technology could enhance consumer's buying experience and loyalty. Innolux, and experienced hardware supplier, together with the new retail solution ecosystem, could accelerate the transition to the new retail era. The incorporation of Innolux'w newly developed 23.1 inch rectangular display and software like image identification and flow analysis to provide physical retailer and e-commerce channel the best O2O service. Familymart is an important partner which provides 20 different simulation scenarios in South Taiwan. Innolux and Familymart share the same value of localization, personalization and revolution. Innovation should be an upgrade and diversification based on past experience. Innolux's R&D and Sales team will continue to bring local and national promotion.

Dong-Du Xue, President of Familymart expected Familymart would go along with every customer with the help of technology, flow enhancement and big data application. The goal is to create seamless buying experience.

Familymart hopes to provide value-added service to internal and external customers. In March 2018, with the help of 15 business partners from different industries, Familymart established a unique Familymart Concept Store in Taiwan. The door of Familymart is always open for partners from various aspects who are looking for a place to experience their new retail technology. In the Xin-Shi Innolux store unveiled today, there is self-checkout and IoT monitoring system, together with various Innolux electronic dashboards and fridge transparent display, to reduce the workload of shopkeeper and make the buying more fun for customers.

James Yang, General Manager of TV, AII Product, Innolux Corporation stated that Innolux's new retail display completed the supply chain of the ecosystem. The new retail solutions for smart store include flow analysis, heat map, smart shelf, and digital dashboard etc. Electronic shelf label could reduce the hard work of shopkeeper. Innolux's 23.1 inch rectangular shelf display could not only reduce the shopkeeper's loading but also empower the frontline for customer service. Electronic label could integrate with online advertisement. For example, smart shelf could recommend a coffee when a customer is buying snacks to boost the sales and realize online to offline omnichannel concept.

Taiwan has the highest density of convenience store. A survey shows that the continuous product advertisement at a smart store could increase the sales. James Yang said that the establishment of Commercial Display and New Retail Business Unit could integrate the development of software and hardware, market analysis and Sales team (e-commerce, physical retailer). Innolux is collaborating with a few Taiwan channels and China e-commerce dealer for the software and hardware solutions of 23.1 inch smart shelf display and a leap is expected in 2019. Innolux Smart eShop devotes to open an entrance for integration of O2O channel.

Appendix

Innolux Familymart smart store technology application



Smart technology and product Function Stop

1 Customer attraction display

58' display and 5' display (1)58'and 50' displays could attract the pass-by potential customers with farer and nearer distance from the store respectively

(2) Traditional store changes POP every Tuesday. The 58' and 50' display could link to the central server and repeatedly play the advertisement to reduce the shopkeeper's loading. Customers are provided with wider range of information to boost the sales. Stop

2 Smart counter: four smart display for flow analysis, heatmap, face recognition, and Familymart IoT integration Traditional storekeeper has to do inventory by paper 3 times a day. Innolux smart display integrates face recognition, senor and big data to enhance the precise marketing for customers. Stop

3 Breakfast bread promotion display

29' rectangular display and 38' rectangular display Breakfast is the key battlefield for retailer. Display integrating traceability information and promotion could accelerate the promotional elasticity from 1 week to hours to replace POP Stop

4 Self-checkout Self-checkout could reduce the waiting time in peak hour. Customers could buy with Easycard or My famipay. Stop 5 Fridge transparent display

Beverage advertisement at the fridge transparent display to boost the sales Stop 6 E-Retail smart shelf label for online products sales Smart shelf combing camera and face recognition to deliver personsalized advertisement. Order could be made by QRcode to realize O2O behavior. Stop 7 Four 23.1 inch smart shelf label for offline product sales Innolux's 23.1 inch rectangular shelf display is equipped with sophisticated PID technology to replace traditional price label, to play promotion information and to connect online and offline sales.