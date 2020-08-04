Log in
INNOLUX CORPORATION    3481   TW0003481008

INNOLUX CORPORATION

(3481)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 08/03
8.46 TWD   +1.93%
03:16aINNOLUX : Expects TV-Panel Demand to Increase in 3Q
DJ
07/17INNOLUX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18INNOLUX : E Ink, Innolux deliver 28-inch ePaper
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innolux : Expects TV-Panel Demand to Increase in 3Q

08/04/2020 | 03:16am EDT

By Martin Mou

Innolux Corp. said Tuesday it expects demand for TV panels to increase in the third quarter due to stimulus from major countries and the need to stock up for seasonal promotions.

For shipments of large panels, the Taiwanese company forecasts a high single-digit percentage growth in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.

However, Innolux estimates shipments of small and medium panels to fall by a single-digit percentage in the third quarter from the previous one.

The company posted a net loss of 4.8 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$163.5 million) in the second quarter, while its revenue came in at NT$66.9 billion, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 250 B 8 513 M 8 513 M
Net income 2020 -10 298 M -350 M -350 M
Net cash 2020 14 191 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,55x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 81 479 M 2 773 M 2 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 30 450
Free-Float 86,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,53 TWD
Last Close Price 8,46 TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Hung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Chu-Hsiang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chien Lang Lo Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Chin Lung Ting Director & Executive Vice President
Hsieh Chi-Chia Independent Director
