INNOPAC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I26)
Change - Change in Corporate Information::Striking off of subsidiiaries

07/23/2020 | 12:21am EDT
INNOPAC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration Number 197301788K)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

STRIKE OFF OF SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors (the Board ) of Innopac Holdings Limited (the Company, and together with its subsidiaries, the Group ) wishes to announce that it's 100% owned dormant subsidiary, PG Communications Pte. Ltd., and it's 88.5% owned dormant subsidiary, Shakey s Holdings Pte Ltd (collectively, the Subsidiaries ) have been struck off from the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 on 6 July 2020.

The striking off of Subsidiaries are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and net earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 June 2021.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid transaction, save for their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Henry Lim Heng Lin
Independent Director
23 July 2020

Disclaimer

InnoPac Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:20:10 UTC
