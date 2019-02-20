Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

About the Company

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'

