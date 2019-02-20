Log in
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:51aINNOPHOS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aINNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

About the Company

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 798 M
EBIT 2018 71,4 M
Net income 2018 40,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 628 M
NameTitle
Kim Ann Mink Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hermanus Kieftenbeld Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sherry Duff Chief Marketing & Technology Officer, SVP
Gary A. Cappeline Independent Director
Linda J. Myrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.30.45%628
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 398
AIR LIQUIDE-1.52%52 003
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD15.68%36 742
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.39%33 562
GIVAUDAN7.38%22 517
