Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Innophos
Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), today announced that its Board of
Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common
stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of
record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.
About the Company
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient
solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food,
health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in
the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate,
mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers
offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical.
Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing
operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For
more information, please visit www.innophos.com.
