INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(IPHS)
08/06 02:21:41 pm
26.17 USD   +8.14%
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:51aINNOPHOS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aINNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/06/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2019.

About the Company
Innophos is a leading international producer of essential ingredients. We partner with world-leading health & nutrition, food & beverage and industrial brands to create science-based solutions that improve quality of life. Our knowledgeable teams apply science to unlock the potential that lies within the blends and formulations that we deliver. Forward thinking and people centric at heart, we execute with purpose and efficiency to create value in everything we do. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com 'IPHS-G'


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 80,9 M
Net income 2019 43,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innophos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00  $
Last Close Price 24,20  $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Ann Mink Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hermanus Kieftenbeld Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sherry Duff Chief Marketing & Technology Officer, SVP
Gary A. Cappeline Independent Director
Linda J. Myrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.35%472
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 578
AIR LIQUIDE11.34%57 485
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%57 485
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD32.47%42 733
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-8.24%25 583
