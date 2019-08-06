Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2019.

About the Company

Innophos is a leading international producer of essential ingredients. We partner with world-leading health & nutrition, food & beverage and industrial brands to create science-based solutions that improve quality of life. Our knowledgeable teams apply science to unlock the potential that lies within the blends and formulations that we deliver. Forward thinking and people centric at heart, we execute with purpose and efficiency to create value in everything we do. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com 'IPHS-G'

