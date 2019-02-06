Innophos : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 20

Innophos
Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), a leading international producer of
specialty ingredients and custom-formulated solutions, today announced
that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts
on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its
fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results.
The press release detailing fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results
will be issued on the morning of February 20 prior to the call.
On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ann
Mink and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Han
Kieftenbeld will discuss Innophos’ financial results, as well as the
Company’s business outlook and strategy.
Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the
“Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.innophos.com.
The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 604-1612 (U.S.) or
(201) 389-0883 (international).
If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be
archived on the Company’s website.
In addition, a telephone replay will be available between February 20
and March 6, 2019. The replay is accessible by dialing (877) 660-6853
(U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the Conference ID
number 13686718.
