Innophos : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 20

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), a leading international producer of specialty ingredients and custom-formulated solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results.

The press release detailing fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results will be issued on the morning of February 20 prior to the call.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ann Mink and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld will discuss Innophos’ financial results, as well as the Company’s business outlook and strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.innophos.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 604-1612 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0883 (international).

If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website. In addition, a telephone replay will be available between February 20 and March 6, 2019. The replay is accessible by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the Conference ID number 13686718.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'

