Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Innophos Holdings, Inc.    IPHS

INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. (IPHS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Innophos : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPHS), a leading international producer of specialty ingredients and custom-formulated solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results.

The press release detailing fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2018 results will be issued on the morning of February 20 prior to the call.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ann Mink and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld will discuss Innophos’ financial results, as well as the Company’s business outlook and strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.innophos.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 604-1612 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0883 (international).

If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website. In addition, a telephone replay will be available between February 20 and March 6, 2019. The replay is accessible by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the Conference ID number 13686718.

About Innophos
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:01pINNOPHOS : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Financial Results Confere..
BU
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Elects Jane Hilk to the Board of Directors
BU
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INNOPHOS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of..
AQ
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018INNOPHOS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018INNOPHOS : Dr. Kylie Mitchell to Present “The Science Behind Chelated Mine..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 798 M
EBIT 2018 71,4 M
Net income 2018 40,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 598 M
Chart INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innophos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Ann Mink Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hermanus Kieftenbeld Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sherry Duff Chief Marketing & Technology Officer, SVP
Gary A. Cappeline Independent Director
Linda J. Myrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.24.22%598
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 040
AIR LIQUIDE-1.34%52 345
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.99%36 248
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.30%33 597
GIVAUDAN7.78%22 650
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.