NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF INNOSPEC INC. TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2020

03/26/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) released the following Notice to Stockholders regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and our community please note that the location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Innospec Inc. has been changed and will be held over the internet in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

If you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date of March 12, 2020, you are eligible to vote at the meeting. The virtual meeting will be hosted at https://www.meetingcenter.io/251367780. The password for the meeting is OTL2020.

To login to and attend the meeting you have two options: join as a “Shareholder” or join as a “Guest.” Joining as a “Shareholder” will enable you to vote your shares at the meeting and ask questions. To join as a “Shareholder” you will be required to have some additional information.

  • If you hold your shares through a broker, bank or other intermediary, and want to join the meeting as a “Shareholder” you must register in advance by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020. To do this, you must request a legal proxy, a legal proxy can be obtained by logging into the voting site listed on your Voter Instruction Form and clicking on “Vote in person at the meeting” or requesting one through your broker. Once received, you must send an email to legalproxy@computershare.com and include an image of a legal proxy in your name from the broker, bank or other nominee that holds your shares and your address. By completing this process, you will receive an annual meeting control number from our Virtual Meeting provider.
     
  • If you hold shares through our transfer agent, Computershare, you do not need to preregister. The annual meeting control number will be listed in the gray bar on your proxy card or notice you previously received or in the email you received with your voting instructions.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

Sincerely,

Patrick S. Williams
President and Chief Executive Officer

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets.  Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

 
Contacts:

Brian Watt
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
Brian.Watt@innospecinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
