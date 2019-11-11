Log in
INNOTEK LIMITED

(INTK)
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

11/11/2019 | 07:40am EST
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 11, 2019 20:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191111OTHR0YPK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached financial statement and media release
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 249,116 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 151,330 bytes)

Disclaimer

InnoTek Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 12:39:05 UTC
Technical analysis trends INNOTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Liang Lou CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Neal Manilal Chandaria Chairman
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Teruo Kiriyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOTEK LIMITED11.39%73
CANON INC.3.59%29 076
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION15.20%18 214
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.42.20%5 117
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION4.77%4 988
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-24.59%3 308
