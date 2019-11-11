|
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
11/11/2019 | 07:40am EST
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 11, 2019 20:29
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG191111OTHR0YPK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached financial statement and media release
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Attachments
Attachment 2 (Size: 249,116 bytes)
Attachment 1 (Size: 151,330 bytes)
