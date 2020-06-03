Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  InnoTek Limited    M14   SG1F66858902

INNOTEK LIMITED

(M14)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InnoTek : Notice Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 3, 2020 17:32
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200603DVCATBRE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 20
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.015
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 16/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 15/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015
Pay Date 30/06/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,545 bytes)

Disclaimer

InnoTek Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNOTEK LIMITED
05:46aINNOTEK : Notice Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date
PU
05:36aINNOTEK : Results Of 24th Annual General Meeting Held On 3 June 2020
PU
06/02INNOTEK : 24th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 3 June 2020 - Responses To S..
PU
05/18INNOTEK : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
03/05THE CORONAVIRUS DOMINO EFFECT : South Korean tech firms reel as Vietnam links cu..
RE
03/01Samsung and LG Innotek close South Korea plants after confirmed virus cases
RE
02/28INNOTEK : Records Net Profit Of S$16.7 Million In FY2019 In Fourth Year Of Profi..
PU
02/10INNOTEK : Update On China Operations In View Of Recent Outbreak Of Novel Coronav..
PU
02/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on China Operations in view of recent outbreak of..
PU
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Increase in the capital of Mansfield Subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 187 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2019 30,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,23x
Yield 2019 3,30%
Capitalization 83,7 M 59,8 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 729
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart INNOTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InnoTek Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Liang Lou CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Neal Manilal Chandaria Chairman
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Teruo Kiriyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOTEK LIMITED-18.68%60
CANON INC.-24.19%21 809
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.82%18 520
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-31.21%5 472
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-9.11%4 940
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-24.77%3 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group