InnoTek : Notice Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date
06/03/2020 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 3, 2020 17:32
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200603DVCATBRE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
20
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.015
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
16/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
15/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.015
Pay Date
30/06/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
|Sales 2019
187 M
|Net income 2019
16,7 M
|Net cash 2019
30,9 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|6,23x
|Yield 2019
|3,30%
|Capitalization
83,7 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|0,20x
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 729
|Free-Float
|40,7%
Technical analysis trends INNOTEK LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution