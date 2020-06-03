|
InnoTek : Results Of 24th Annual General Meeting Held On 3 June 2020
06/03/2020 | 05:36am EDT
Annual General Meeting
Jun 3, 2020 17:29
New
SG200603MEET38AC
Linda Sim Hwee Ai
Company Secretary
31/12/2019
|
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Appended herewith are the Results of 24th Annual General Meeting held on 3 June 2020
|
03/06/2020 09:30:00
01/06/2020 00:00:00
|
Meeting Venue
|
the AGM was held electronically by virtual means
|Latest news on INNOTEK LIMITED
