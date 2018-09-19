InnovaDerma : Skinny Tan to be ranged in Boots UK

RNS Number : 1741B InnovaDerma PLC 19 September 2018

InnovaDerma PLC

("InnovaDerma" or the "Company")

Skinny Tan to be ranged in Boots UK ("Boots")

InnovaDerma (LSE: IDP), a UK developer of life sciences, beauty and personal care products, is pleased to announce that the Skinny Tan portfolio will be ranged in 1,250 of Boots' 2,500 stores nationwide.

The Skinny Tan range of products will be available online at Boots.com from February 2019 and in stores from March 2019 in time for the commencement for the peak selling season. The Company has focused on innovation to ensure the growth of Skinny Tan which has transitioned from bronzing only to a much broader beauty brand as a result of the introduction of product extensions and sub brands. The number of SKUs (individual product lines) has increased to 45 (30 June 2017: 31). Skinny Tan will continue to be ranged in Superdrug and the addition of Boots significantly strengthens the brand's footprint bringing the total number of stores in which Skinny Tan will be available to more than 2,000 in the UK. Together, Superdrug and Boots generate the majority of sales in the UK mass self-tanning market.

Haris Chaudhry, Executive Chairman of InnovaDerma, said:

"We are very excited to have secured the UK's leading health and beauty retailer, Boots, for our flagship brand, Skinny Tan in 1,250 stores nationwide. Together with Superdrug, the Skinny Tan portfolio will now be ranged in more than 2,000 stores in the UK. This significant increase in our distribution reach gives us confidence in the further growth of the brand as we continue to innovate and deploy a comprehensive range of product extensions and sub brands in this new financial year."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Further enquiries

InnovaDerma Haris Chaudhry/Joe Bayer +61 (0)3 9863 8030 finnCap Ltd Geoff Nash/Giles Rolls/Kate Bannatyne Alice Lane - Corporate Broking +44 (0)207 220 0500 www.finncap.com TB Cardew Shan Shan Willenbrock/Tom Allison Joe McGregor + 44 (0)20 7930 0777 innovaDerma@tbcardew.com

About InnovaDerma:

InnovaDerma PLC (LSE: IDP) specializes in the research, manufacture and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty and personal care products. InnovaDerma has presence in Europe, US, Australasia, Asia and Africa. www.innovaderma.com

