INNOVATE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018

09/01/2018 | 04:01am CEST

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Innovate”) (Nasdaq: INNT), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced it intends to present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference
Date: September 5, 2018
Time: 12:05pm ET
Location: St. Regis Hotel in New York City: Fontainebleau Foyer (2nd floor)

To see the full list of upcoming events where the Company intends to present or participate, please visit Innovate’s web site under Events & Presentations.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INNT):
Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate’s lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in NASH. In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability.

In celiac disease, larazotide is the only drug which has successfully met its primary endpoint with statistical significance in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial (342 patients). Innovate completed the End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA in 2017 and is preparing to begin Phase 3 registration clinical trials for celiac disease, targeted to commence later in 2018. Nearly 600 subjects have been exposed to larazotide in clinical trials, and a safety profile comparable to placebo has been demonstrated. Larazotide has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for celiac disease.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to our operations and business strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future clinical trials, the lengthy and unpredictable nature of the drug approval process, and our ability to commercialize our product candidates if approved. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 917.214.3514
Email: jzimmons@innovatebiopharma.com
www.innovatebiopharma.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
