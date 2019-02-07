Log in
INNOVATE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC (INNT)
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

02/07/2019 | 08:35am EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INNT) a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics, announced its intent to present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Presentation details:
Event: 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date: Monday, February 11, 2019
Time: 1:45 PM ET
Location: Gramercy Room

Innovate management will be available for one-on-one appointments.  To arrange a meeting with management during the conference, please visit the BIO CEO One-on-One Partnering webpage.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INNT):
Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate’s lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of drug candidates, our plans to raise capital, our operations and business strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, as well as the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated; the lengthy and unpredictable nature of the drug approval process; and our ability to commercialize our product candidates if approved. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Contact:
Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1-917-214-3514
Email: jzimmons@innovatebiopharma.com
www.innovatebiopharma.com

Innovate Biopharma logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
