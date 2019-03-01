Log in
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and to Provide Corporate and Operational Progress Updates on March 14, 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 05:34pm EST

RALEIGH, N.C., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Innovate”) (Nasdaq: INNT), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics, announced that it intends to host an audio webcast on Wednesday, March 14, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The corporate and operational progress updates previously planned for March 4, 2019, is also scheduled to occur during the March 14, 2019, conference call.

Please visit the Investor section of Innovate’s website for further details on how accessing the webcast.

Event:     Webcast to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and to provide corporate and operational progress updates
Date: Wednesday, March 14, 2019
Time: 8:00am ET

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Innovate’ corporate website at www.innovatebiopharma.com.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INNT):
Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate’s lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of drug candidates, our operations and business strategy, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, as well as the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Contact:
Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1-917-214-3514
Email: jzimmons@innovatebiopharma.com
www.innovatebiopharma.com

Innovate Biopharma logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
