Innovative Designs Court Trial Delayed

PITTSBURGH, PA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) Inc. has been notified that its upcoming federal court case has been stayed due to the ongoing Federal Government shutdown affecting the Federal Trade Commission.



Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, “We strongly believe in our position and we intend to vigorously defend it.”

