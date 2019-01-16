Log in
Innovative Designs Court Trial Delayed

01/16/2019 | 09:29am EST

PITTSBURGH, PA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) Inc. has been notified that its upcoming federal court case has been stayed due to the ongoing Federal Government shutdown affecting the Federal Trade Commission.          

Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, “We strongly believe in our position and we intend to vigorously defend it.”  

The Company 

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com

Disclaimer 

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov


CONTACT INFORMATION

Innovative Designs Inc. 

Joseph Riccelli 

412-799-0350 

joer@idigear.com

GlobeNewswire 2019
