Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2019
0
11/14/2019 | 05:37pm EST
Third Quarter Revenue Increased 12% to $13.5 Million Specialty Foodservice Revenue Up 10% to $11.6 Million e-commerce Revenue Up 33% to $1.6 Million
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), an interconnected data driven platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019.
Operating Highlights include:
iGourmet partnered with, one of the leading voices within the food industry, to launch branded specialty food gift baskets and gift boxes that are now available at www.igourmet.com, as well as omnichannel partners including www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com.
iGourmet further expanded its client base of white label partners that leverage iGourmet’s logistics, procurement, and fulfillment capabilities.
A new specialty foodservice partner launched within Gourmet Foodservice Group towards the end of the quarter.
Completed the purchase of an approximately 200,000 square foot warehouse on 15 acres in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania. This facility will significantly expand IVFH’s e-commerce and specialty foodservice logistic and warehouse capabilities for both perishable and nonperishable food products.
Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings stated, “I am pleased by the positive momentum currently underway at IVFH, which I believe is a direct result of the investments we are making in our platform and the ongoing success of our growth oriented, e-commerce business strategy. Year-to-date e-commerce revenue has increased 51% from the prior year period. This growth occurred while we strategically limited marketing expenditures and focused on investments in our data-driven specialty food platform and e-commerce assets. We are also leveraging our highly successful ‘back end’ specialty food procurement, logistics, and warehousing capabilities and these ongoing ‘back end’ investments are improving operating efficiencies and further optimizing our unique platform.”
“For the second consecutive quarter SG&A as a percent of revenue has declined sequentially, despite continual enhancements in our platform. While the investments we are making in our business have impacted near-term profitability, we believe that IVFH is well positioned for significant top- and bottom-line growth opportunities in the rapidly changing specialty food industry.”
“We have made significant progress upgrading our digital infrastructure and we expect to go live with our new re-platformed iGourmet website by the first quarter of 2020. This new website is designed to improve the user experience, our marketing capabilities and allow iGourmet to leverage a wide variety of data driven marketing tools and applications, many of which are already in use by one of our other e-commerce assets, mouth.com. Over the coming quarters, our focus will transition from enhancing our platform to driving customer acquisition and engagement.”
Mr. Klepfish concluded: “2019 is shaping up to be a record year of revenue growth. We believe we are well positioned for continued revenue expansion and improved profitability in 2020 as a result of this year’s enhancements to our compelling data driven specialty food platform. We are excited by the direction we are headed and the opportunities we have to create value for our shareholders.”
IVFH’s revenue increased to $13.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The primary drivers of the 12% increase in third quarter revenue were strong growth in the Company’s specialty foodservice and e-commerce businesses. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, total revenue increased 15% to $40.3 million, compared to $35.0 million last year.
Deferred revenue which includes revenues associated with the Company’s e-commerce subscription services, including both Mouth and iGourmet, increased to $198,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $28,000 at September 30, 2018. IVFH had approximately 21,700 active and unique e-commerce customers, compared to approximately 21,600 customers for the same period last year.
The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
% of Net Sales
September 30, 2018
% of Net Sales
% Change
Specialty Foodservice
$
11,574,373
86
%
$
10,481,021
87
%
10
%
E-commerce
1,572,031
12
%
1,181,933
10
%
33
%
National Brand Management
319,360
2
%
391,536
3
%
-18
%
Total IVFH
$
13,465,764
100
%
$
12,054,490
100
%
12
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
% of Net Sales
September 30, 2018
% of Net Sales
% Change
Specialty Foodservice
$
33,542,367
83
%
$
29,739,129
85
%
13
%
E-commerce
5,452,024
14
%
3,617,039
10
%
51
%
National Brand Management
1,256,039
3
%
1,603,869
5
%
-22
%
Total IVFH
$
40,250,430
100
%
$
34,960,037
100
%
15
%
For the 2019 third quarter, selling and administrative (“SG&A”) expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 27.9% compared to 27.8% in the prior year quarter, and 28.9% in the 2019 second quarter. SG&A expenses increased as a result of investments the Company continues to make to support growth including investments associated with procurement, accounting, and systems, as well as the expansion of fulfillment capabilities within the iGourmet warehouse for both e-commerce and specialty foodservice. For the first nine months of 2019, SG&A expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 28.7% compared to 27.0% for 2018.
For the 2019 third quarter, IVFH reported a net loss of $158,000, or $0.005 per share, compared to net income of $149,000, or $0.004 per diluted share in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 third quarter net income was $149,000, or 0.004 per diluted share, compared to $416,000, or $0.012 per diluted share for the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2019, net income was $28,000, or $0.001 per diluted share, compared to $927,000, or $0.027 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 nine-month net income was $1.0 million, or 0.030 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.048 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Cash EBITDA for the 2019 third quarter was $233,000, compared to $495,000 in the prior year quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, Cash EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period a year ago.
IVFH’s balance sheet remains strong with $2.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the full availability of over $2 million in commercial credit including the Company’s $2 million commercial credit line which was extended through August 2021.
About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com.
Forward-Looking Statements This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,825,995
$
4,759,817
Accounts receivable, net
3,179,676
3,039,756
Inventory
2,695,489
2,301,377
Other current assets
194,372
144,301
Total current assets
8,895,532
10,245,251
Property and equipment, net
2,208,037
2,456,610
Investments
420,225
339,525
Right to use assets, operating leases, net
296,579
-
Right to use assets, finance leases, net
115,222
-
Other amortizable intangible assets, net
1,515,773
2,158,498
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets
2,183,065
2,183,065
Total assets
$
15,634,433
$
17,382,949
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,503,147
$
3,689,868
Accrued interest
18,471
16,402
Deferred revenue
197,574
559,315
Notes payable - current portion
705,460
928,857
Lease liability - operating leases, current
165,369
-
Lease liability - finance leases, current
19,279
-
Contingent liability - current portion
306,157
472,876
Total current liabilities
3,915,457
5,667,318
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current
131,210
-
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current
92,988
-
Contingent liability - long-term
227,600
357,600
Note payable - long term portion
436,373
1,196,245
Total liabilities
4,803,628
7,221,163
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 36,786,528 and 36,296,218 shares issued, and 34,198,948 and 33,708,638 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
3,675
3,627
Additional paid-in capital
36,773,186
36,132,065
Treasury stock: 2,373,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(1,016,370
)
(1,016,370
)
Accumulated deficit
(24,929,686
)
(24,957,536
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,830,805
10,161,786
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,634,433
$
17,382,949
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Ended
For the Nine Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
13,465,764
$
12,054,490
40,250,430
$
34,960,037
Cost of goods sold
9,864,484
8,523,505
28,608,233
24,370,421
Gross margin
3,601,280
3,530,985
11,642,197
10,589,616
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,754,012
3,354,315
11,560,838
9,429,111
Total operating expenses
3,754,012
3,354,315
11,560,838
9,429,111
Operating (loss) income
(152,732
)
176,670
81,359
1,160,505
Other (income) expense:
Gain on settlement of contingent liability
-
-
-
(11,000
)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(12,495
)
-
(12,495
)
-
Interest expense, net
17,377
27,969
66,004
89,013
Total other expense
4,882
27,969
53,509
78,013
Net (loss) income before taxes
(157,614
)
148,701
27,850
1,082,492
Income tax expense
-
-
-
155,000
Net (loss) income
$
(157,614
)
$
148,701
27,850
$
927,492
Net (loss) income per share – basic
$
(0.005
)
$
0.004
$
0.001
$
0.027
Net (loss) income per share – diluted
$
(0.005
)
$
0.004
$
0.001
$
0.027
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
34,060,498
33,989,715
34,021,245
33,974,321
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
34,060,498
33,989,715
34,021,245
33,974,321
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
27,850
$
927,492
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
921,096
794,285
Amortization of right-of-use asset
140,303
-
Stock based compensation
297,503
47,696
Gain on settlement of contingent liability
(11,000
)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(12,495
)
-
Recovery of doubtful accounts
(1,633
)
(36,857
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(183,787
)
(164,622
)
Inventory and other current assets, net
(444,183
)
(800,119
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,090,986
)
(672,826
)
Deferred revenue
(361,741
)
27,534
Operating lease liability
(140,303
)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(848,376
)
111,583
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash related to the iGourmet asset acquisition
-
(2,703,320
)
Cash received from the sale of fixed assets
12,495
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(131,095
)
(382,014
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(47,000
)
-
Investment in food related companies
(35,200
)
(50,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(200,800
)
(3,135,334
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Sales of common stock
250,000
-
Purchase of stock options from officers, directors, and employees
-
(167,000
)
Cash received from exercise of stock options
-
35,000
Cash paid in settlement of contingent liabilities in connection with acquisition
(296,719
)
(189,000
)
Borrowings on term loan
-
1,500,000
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(24,057
)
Principal payments on debt
(818,819
)
(846,556
)
Principal payments capital leases
(19,108
)
(5,900
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(884,646
)
302,487
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,933,822
)
(2,721,264
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,759,817
5,133,435
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,825,995
$
2,412,171
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
68,812
$
94,614
Taxes
$
-
$
155,000
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued
$
93,666
$
-
Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02
$
338,581
$
-
Fair value of 9,524 shares of common stock issued for services
$
5,143
$
-
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities
$
98,301
$
-
Investment in food related company
$
45,500
$
-
Return of equipment & reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan
$
33,075
$
-
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Adjusted Net Income and EPS
Revenue
$
13,465,764
$
12,054,490
$
40,250,430
$
34,960,037
Net Income
(157,614
)
148,701
27,850
927,492
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
210,029
242,874
689,726
648,177
Stock related expenses (2)
96,108
24,288
292,360
47,696
Adjusted Net Income
$
148,523
$
415,863
$
1,009,936
$
1,207,502
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3)
34,060,498
33,989,715
34,021,245
33,974,321
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
$
0.004
$
0.012
$
0.030
$
0.048
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cash EBITDA
Net Income
$
(157,614
)
$
148,701
$
27,850
$
927,492
Interest expense, taxes & other income
4,882
27,969
53,509
233,013
Depreciation & amortization
290,011
294,258
921,097
794,285
Stock related expenses (2)
96,108
24,288
292,360
47,696
Cash EBITDA
$
233,387
$
495,216
$
1,294,816
$
2,002,486
Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses