Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Innovative Industrial Properties Inc    IIPR

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC

(IIPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative Industrial Properties : IIP Operating Partnership, LP Commences Offer of Exchangeable Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 04:22pm EST

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IIPR) announced today that its operating partnership subsidiary, IIP Operating Partnership, LP (the "Operating Partnership"), has commenced a private placement, subject to market conditions, of $100 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). The Operating Partnership plans to grant the initial purchasers a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Operating Partnership, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Operating Partnership's subsidiaries and will be exchangeable for cash, shares of the Company's common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock, at the Operating Partnership's option. The interest rate, exchange rate and other financial terms of the Notes are to be determined by negotiations between the Operating Partnership and the initial purchasers of the Notes.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this private offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Notes, the guarantees and the common stock issuable upon exchange of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, the guarantees or the common stock issuable upon exchange of the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROP
04:22pINNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : IIP Operating Partnership, LP Commences Offer..
BU
02/11INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Announces Amended Tax Treatment of 2018 Distr..
BU
02/08INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Acquires California Property and Enters Into ..
BU
01/30INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions
BU
01/22INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
01/17INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
2018INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Acquires Illinois Property and Enters Into Lo..
BU
2018INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends
BU
2018INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Worldwide Marijuana Acceptance is Growing in ..
PR
2018INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 10,6 M
Net income 2018 5,73 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 86,79
P/E ratio 2019 33,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 43,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,5x
Capitalization 645 M
Chart INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC
Duration : Period :
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Smithers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Gold Executive Chairman
Catherine Hastings Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary A. Kreitzer Vice Chairman
Scott Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC45.32%645
AMERICAN TOWER CORP9.10%76 024
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP9.03%48 695
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION13.64%20 762
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO8.59%7 475
CYRUSONE INC3.03%5 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.