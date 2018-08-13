Log in
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2A4448C7DF03B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13,9 M
EBIT 2018 16,4 M
Net income 2018 6,05 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,93%
P/E ratio 2018 41,64
P/E ratio 2019 19,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 16,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC
Duration : Period :
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Smithers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Gold Executive Chairman
Catherine Hastings Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary A. Kreitzer Vice Chairman
Scott Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC8.91%228
AMERICAN TOWER CORP4.56%66 377
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.60%46 220
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.44%18 025
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-1.89%7 156
CYRUSONE INC9.02%6 491
