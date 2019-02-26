Log in
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC

(IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

0
02/26/2019 | 06:40pm EST

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Alan Gold, Executive Chairman, Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine Hastings, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to discuss the company's financial results and operations for the year.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company's website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 14, 2019 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 21, 2019 by calling 1‐877‐344‐7529 (domestic), 855‐669‐9658 (Canada) or 1‐412‐317‐0088 (international) and using access code 10129227.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 10,6 M
Net income 2018 5,73 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 96,04
P/E ratio 2019 37,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 48,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,9x
Capitalization 714 M
Chart INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC
Duration : Period :
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Smithers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Gold Executive Chairman
Catherine Hastings Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary A. Kreitzer Vice Chairman
Scott Shoemaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC72.22%714
AMERICAN TOWER CORP10.14%76 746
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP10.35%49 023
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION12.76%20 521
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO12.91%7 772
CYRUSONE INC-2.34%5 724
