INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

COMPLETION OF

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF

APPROXIMATELY 19.14% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND AN AGGREGATE OF HK$577,170,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED BY EXTRAWELL PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STOCK CODE: 858)

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") dated 13 September 2019 and the notice of the special general meeting dated 13 September 2019 in relation to the Disposal. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 8 October 2019.